The India Cements Limited (ICL) reported a net profit of INR266.2m (US$3.1m) in the first quarter of FY2026-27, compared with a net loss of INR75.3m in the year-ago period, supported by lower operating costs and improved margins.

Revenue edged down to INR10.2bn from the previous year, while EBITDA almost doubled to INR1.56bn from INR830m, lifting the EBITDA margin to 15.3 per cent from eight per cent. The company said earnings were affected by a net one-off charge of INR252.8m, comprising gains from asset sales offset by provisions for disputed liabilities.

Excluding these items, quarterly net profit would have been INR519m. Sales realisations increased by two per cent year-on-year to INR3847/t.

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ICL is part of the UltraTech group, although it trades as a separate entity.