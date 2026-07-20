JK Cement reported a 14.5 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to INR2.77bn (US$32.2m) in the first quarter of FY2026-27, despite a 20.3 per cent increase in revenue to INR40.3bn.

EBITDA fell 5.8 per cent to INR6.48bn, with the EBITDA margin narrowing to 16.1 per cent from 20.5 per cent a year earlier, reflecting higher maintenance and packaging costs. However, improved cement prices and higher white cement sales partly offset rising input costs.

Combined sales volumes increased 18 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 19 per cent rise in grey cement dispatches to 5.96Mt and a 29 per cent increase in white cement volumes to 0.54Mt, supported by recently commissioned capacity.

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JK Cement said it remains on track to increase its grey cement capacity from 32.3Mta to 40Mta by FY2028 and 50Mta by FY2030-31 through a programme of greenfield and grinding plant expansions.