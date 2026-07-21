UltraTech Cement has reported consolidated net sales of INR244.65bn (US$2.85bn) for the first quarter of FY2027, up by 16 per cent from INR210.40bn in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased to INR51.46bn from INR45.91bn, while profit after tax (PAT) rose by 17.2 per cent to INR26.04bn from INR22.21bn. The company attributed the performance to operational efficiencies, disciplined market execution and the integration of acquired assets.

Domestic cement sales volumes increased by 13.1 per cent YoY to 39.2Mt, with capacity utilisation reaching 81 per cent of its 200.1Mta domestic grey cement capacity.

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During the quarter, UltraTech's total global cement capacity reached 205.5Mta, including its international operations. The company also commissioned an additional 20MW of waste heat recovery (WHR) capacity, while its green power mix increased to 47 per cent by the end of the quarter.