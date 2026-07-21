The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has rejected an appeal by Vietnamese cement exporter NCL Trading JSC against anti-dumping duties imposed on its exports of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) Type 1.

In Department Administrative Order No. 26-05, signed on 10 July, the DTI upheld the Tariff Commission's findings that the duties, first imposed in 2023 for a five-year period, should remain in force. NCL Trading and Vissai Ninh Binh JSC will continue to pay their existing company-specific rates rather than the higher "All Others" rate.

NCL had argued that the review process lacked transparency, that the calculation of its dumping margin was unfair and that there was insufficient evidence of continuing injury to the domestic cement industry. The DTI rejected all three arguments, concluding that the methodology used by the Tariff Commission was consistent with Philippine trade rules.

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Under the ruling, NCL Trading will continue to face an anti-dumping duty of 2.12 per cent (US$0.82/t) on Type 1 cement, while Vissai Ninh Binh JSC will pay 10.16 per cent (US$4.03/t). Other Vietnamese exporters remain subject to duties of up to 23.33 per cent.