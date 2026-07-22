A newly announced fifty per cent tariff on Canadian goods by US President Donald Trump will hit cement imports, raising immediate concerns over increased construction costs and trade friction.



The duties, ordered under a rare legal provision of the Tariff Act of 1930, will take effect in 30 days and specifically target products covered under the North American free trade pact. While the tariff package excludes energy and potash, the inclusion of vital building materials like cement directly threatens regional infrastructure supply lines.



Canadian officials have strongly condemned the move as a violation of existing trade agreements, while industry experts warn that the sudden trade barrier on cement could strain ties and escalate ongoing market tensions between the two nations.

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