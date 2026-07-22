Serbia has extended tariff quotas on imports of Portland cement through 31 December 2026, a decision that will directly affect supply lines from trading partners including Ukraine. Under this extended protectionist measure, once the established import volumes for cement are completely exhausted, a steep additional duty of 50 per cent will be imposed on subsequent shipments. This penalty is added directly to standard customs rates, meaning a standard 10 per cent duty could escalate to a 60 per cent total burden for importers.

The restrictions originally ran from January through June before this extension, which maintains a specific allocation of 250,350t for cement out of the initial phase total. The policy aims to safeguard domestic industries of strategic importance, though goods not produced within Serbia may receive exemptions.