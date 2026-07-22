Vicem Ha Tien Cement more than doubled its net profit in the first half of 2026, reporting VND216.1bn (US$8.48m), up 109.4 per cent YoY, on net revenue of VND4.12tn, an increase of 17.1 per cent.

2Q26 net profit reached VND138.2bn as revenue rose to VND2.26tn.

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Vicem Ha Tien Cement, which is 79.69 per cent owned by Vietnam National Cement Corp (VICEM), is targeting net profit of VND401bn on revenue of VND7.98trn for the full year, representing increases of 46 per cent and eight per cent, respectively, compared with 2025.