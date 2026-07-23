A total of KRW1.03bn (US$0.7m) will be funnelled into regional support initiatives. The Korea Cement Association revealed on the 23rd that it has finalised the Gangwon Cement Industry Mutual Growth Agreement during a meeting at the Sejong Hotel in Chuncheon.

This collective effort brings together the Gangwon Provincial Government, the Ministry of Employment and Labour, and major corporate players from the local cement sector.

Prominent executives joined the official event, including Jeon Keunsik from the Korea Cement Association, Sempio Cement chief Bae Donghwan, Ssangyong C&E leader Lee Hyunjun, and Halla Cement head Lim Kyungtae. Public sector representatives included Minister of Employment and Labour Kim Younghoon and Governor of Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province Woo Sangho, alongside leaders from various supply chain partners.

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The pact requires Gangwon officials and regional manufacturers to build an accident-prevention framework, stabilise long-term employment for technical personnel, and design much safer operating conditions. Furthermore, they intend to expand internal welfare infrastructure while actively promoting and maintaining the long-term outcomes of this shared development program.

A budget of KRW1.03bn has been allocated for the 2026 Gangwon special self-governing province cement industry regional mutual growth support project established under this treaty. The national government will supply KRW600m, local authorities will add KRW330m, and the Korea Cement Association will contribute KRW100m. This funding will deliver medical subsidies, loyalty bonuses, safety certification rewards, club sponsorships, and specialised welfare grants directly to affiliate workers across Gangwon.