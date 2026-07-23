Bestway Cement increased its consolidated net profit by 7.1 per cent YoY to PKR25.57bn (US$90.4m) in the financial year ended 30 June 2026, despite weaker operating earnings as lower finance costs and stronger returns from equity-accounted investees offset pressure on margins.

Gross turnover rose by 2.3 per cent to PKR172.34bn, while net turnover edged up by 0.5 per cent to PKR108.28bn. However, gross profit fell by 12.9 per cent to PKR32.46bn and operating profit declined by 17.1 per cent to PKR26.39bn, reflecting higher costs during the year. Earnings per share increased to PKR42.88 from PKR40.02 in FY2025.

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The company's profit before tax remained largely unchanged at PKR36.13bn, supported by a 29.7 per cent reduction in finance costs and a 35.4 per cent increase in its share of profits from equity-accounted investees.