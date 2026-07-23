Billion Electric Mobility (BEM) is partnering JK Cement to deliver over 150 heavy-duty electric trucks during the current financial year.

The partnership commenced with the deployment of 20 heavy-duty electric trucks with a gross weight of 55t from JK Cement's Muddapur plant in Karnataka, India. These trucks will move cement to stockyards across Karnataka, Mahrashtra and Goa.

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The project is designed to demonstrate the viability of zero-emission mobility for mid and long-haul cement logistics. BEM's eMaaS platform provides an integrated electric freight ecosystem covering heavy-duty electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, fleet operations and technology-led route management. The ChargeZone's high-speed charging network across Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa will support the initiative. Further infrastructure strengthening is being prepared in Nipani, Satara, Pune, Karad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Goa, Hubei and Davanagere.