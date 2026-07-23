Australia-based Green360 Technologies (G360) has signed its first binding commercial supply agreement with Holcim Australia for its MKX-CC calcined clay supplementary cementitious material (SCM). Under the initial 12-month contract, G360 will supply up to 4800t of MKX-CC to Holcim's concrete operations in Victoria.

The agreement marks G360's transition from product development to commercial sales, following the start of commercial production in April 2026. The company said the deal provides independent commercial validation of its proprietary calcined clay product following extensive technical evaluation by Holcim.

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G360 said demand for dedicated SCMs is expected to increase as supplies of traditional materials such as fly ash and blast furnace slag decline with the decarbonisation of the power and steel sectors. The company expects to continue discussions with additional concrete producers during the second half of 2026 and plans to complete a scoping study for a dedicated commercial calcination facility later this year.