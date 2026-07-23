Australia-based MCi Carbon has completed a field trial of its Pozzlock synthetic pozzolan supplementary cementitious material (SCM) in concrete at Boral's Maldon Cement Works in New South Wales.

The trial formed part of a SmartCrete Cooperative Research Centre project with Boral, Transport for NSW and the University of Technology Sydney to evaluate lower-carbon concrete for infrastructure applications.

MCi Carbon's cementitious material replaced five per cent of cement in the concrete mix, with future work expected to assess replacement levels of up to 10 per cent. The company said its mineral carbonation process permanently mineralises CO 2 while producing an SCM that can partially replace clinker in concrete.

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MCi Carbon reported that the material demonstrated comparable fresh concrete properties and early-age strength development to a conventional fly ash control mix, supporting its further commercial evaluation.