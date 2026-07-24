



Financial performance was further highlighted by a near two-fold surge in earnings, as profit before tax rose 79 per cent to NGN384.4bn and profit after tax advanced 79.6 per cent to NGN324.9bn. BUA Cement Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2026, showcasing significant growth across all major indicators. The company recorded a 25.6 per cent increase in revenue, which climbed to NGN728.9bn (US$532.4m) compared to NGN580.3bn during the same period in 2025.Financial performance was further highlighted by a near two-fold surge in earnings, as profit before tax rose 79 per cent to NGN384.4bn and profit after tax advanced 79.6 per cent to NGN324.9bn.

Management attributed this strong showing to expansion within its new market segment, successful operational cost controls, disciplined treasury management, and a stable foreign currency market. Notably, the firm achieved a 4.4 per cent YoY reduction in direct cost per tonne, which helped lower its operating ratio to 49.1 per cent from 57.9 per cent.





These operational efficiency gains led to enhanced profitability metrics. The return on assets improved to 21.4 per cent, while the return on equity jumped to 52.4 per cent. Additionally, the EBITDA margin rose to 54 per cent, lifting earnings per share to NGN9.59 from NGN5.34 in the previous year. Managing Director Yusuf Binji expressed satisfaction with the strategic progress, stating that focus remains on capturing new growth and optimising processes to sustain productivity in the coming quarters.