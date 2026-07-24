Orient Cement reported consolidated net profit of INR770m (US$8.9m) for 1QFY2026-27, down by 62.4 per cent from INR2.05bn in the corresponding period of FY2026.

Net sales at the Indian company declined by 30.3 per cent YoY to INR6.04bn, while EBITDA fell by 20.9 per cent to INR1.44bn. Despite the decline in earnings, the company's EBITDA margin improved to 23.8 per cent from 21.0 per cent a year earlier.

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Separately, Orient Cement acquired a 9.04 per cent stake in Vena Energy KN Wind Power Pvt Ltd for INR1.23m. The investment will enable the company to source electricity from the captive 46MW wind power project in Karnataka under India's captive consumption framework. The transaction is expected to complete by 31 August 2026.