US-based low-carbon cement developer Terra CO2 has appointed former Irving Materials president and CEO Pete Lyons as its new chief executive officer, succeeding company co-founder Bill Yearsley, who had led the business since 2020.

Lyons joined Terra CO2 on 22 June as the company advances construction of its first commercial-scale plant in Cleburne, Texas, which is scheduled to begin production by the end of 2026. The facility will manufacture the company's Opus SCM supplementary cementitious material, which is produced from silicate rock as an alternative to clinker.

Prior to joining Terra CO2, Lyons held senior leadership positions at Irving Materials, Cemex and Oxbow. Terra CO2 said his appointment comes as the company moves from commercialisation towards large-scale deployment of its technology.

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Terra CO2 is also developing additional projects across North America and raised US$82m in Series B funding in 2025 to support its expansion.