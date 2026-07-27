Tunisia-based Carthage Cement saw a four per cent decline in domestic revenue from cement and clinker to TND128m (US$43.25m) in the 1H26 when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, despite weaker local demand.

The company said the 2Q26 result significantly narrowed the gap with the year-ago period thanks to improved commercial performance.

However, export revenues reached TND27.67m, down 15 per cent YoY. This represents a smaller decline than reported in the previous year’s equivalent period and has been attributed to the gradual recovery in export despite volatile external demand and uncertainty in international markets.

Cement output increased 10 per cent YoY to 440,848t.

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In addition, output in the aggregates business reached 1.86Mt, with revenues of TND11.18m, while the ready-mix concrete business increased its output by 11 per cent YoY to 34,859m3 and sales by 17 per cent to TND6.25m.

Carthage Cement’s outstanding debt stood at TND285.675m at 30 June 2026.