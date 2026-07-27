Adani Cement Industries-owned ACC reported a 60.8 per cent drop in net profits for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (1QFY25-26) to INR1.470bn (US$15.32m) from INR3.750bn in the equivalent period of the previous year as costs increased significantly.

The company’s revenue was down 7.8 per cent YoY to INR57.90bn in the 1QFY25-26 from INR62.77bn. The decline was attributed to the impact of planned maintenance at larger integrated units and higher master supply agreement (MSA) with the parent company Ambuja Cements, apart from lower sales, revenue and margins. Sales volumes were down seven per cent YoY to 10Mt and EBITDA fell 41 per cent to INR4.57bn – trends that were atrributed to the increased MSA with Ambuja Cements.

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Combined with strategic capacity expansions at Salai Banwa and Kalamboli, the company expects to improve performance in the coming quarters. The company said it continued to make progress towards the creation of the One Cement platform through the proposed amalgamation of ACC with Ambuja Cements.