Eastern Province Cement Co (EPCC) reported a 10.6 per cent increase in sales revenue to SAR344m (US$0.27M) in the 2Q26 from SAR311m in the year-ago period as volumes sold were higher.

The Saudi Arabian cement producer also so a 7.5 per cent uptick in gross profit to SAR100m from SAR93m in the 2Q25 while operating profit was 3.9 per cent higher at SAR80m when compared with SAR77m in the equivalent period of the previous year.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders advanced 9.5 per cent YoY to SAR69m from SAR63m.

1H26 results

In the first half of 2026, sales revenue advanced 14.6 per cent YoY to SAR698m from SAR609m in the 1H25.

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Gross profit picked up by 5.3 per cent YoY to SAR200m from SAR190m over the same period while operating loss was SAR161m, up 4.5 per cent YoY from SAR154m.

Net profit increased by 12.8 per cent YoY to SAR141m from SAR125m in the 1H25.