Total sales by Cimencam and Dangote Cement Cameroon declined 12.1 per cent in the 1Q26 as the two companies sold a combined 677,392t of cement in Cameroon, according to the latest economic report from the National Economic and Financial Committee (CNEF). In the 1Q25 Cimencam and Dangote Cement Cameroon sold 771,018t of cement.

Total output by the two companies decreased by 13 per cent YoY to 713,608t in the 1Q26 from 819,808t.

On a company level, Cimencam produced 420,608t of cement in the 1Q26, down 8.9 per cent YoY from 461,808t while its domestic sales fell 9.1 per cent YoY to 377,392t.

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Dangote Cement Cameroon produced 293,000t, down 18.2 per cent YoY, in the first three months of 2026. Its domestic sales decreased 15.7 per cent to 300,000t from 356,000t in the 1Q25.