JK Lakshmi Cement has appointed Aniruddha Sinha as head of marketing. Mr Sinha will lead the company's marketing strategy, brand development, consumer engagement and integrated marketing initiatives. He joins JK Lakshmi Cement with more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy, digital transformation, consumer insights and business growth.

Before joining JK Lakshmi Cement, Mr Sinha held senior marketing and leadership roles at Lafarge, Nuvoco Vistas, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, United Spirits, Emami, ABP, Bharti Walmart and Spencer's Retail.