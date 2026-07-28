Cimentos de Moçambique, a subsidiary of Huaxin Cement, has tripled production capacity at its Nacala plant in Nampula Province to 1.2Mta from 390,000tpa following a US$110m expansion.

The project includes a new clinker production line, enabling the company to eliminate clinker imports and supply cement across northern Mozambique while exporting to the Comoros and Madagascar. The plant is also expected to supply around 120,000t of cement during the initial phase of the Afungi LNG project in Cabo Delgado Province.

According to Cimentos de Moçambique, the expansion has increased employment at the site from 150 to 700 people and reduced cement prices in northern Mozambique by around MZN80 (US$1.25) per bag. Local clinker production has also eliminated imports of around 300,000tpa of clinker, previously costing an estimated US$50m per year.