Birla Corp reported consolidated net profit of INR1.16bn (US$13.4m) in 1QFY27, down by 3.2 per cent YoY despite a 7.8 per cent increase in revenue to INR26.46bn.

EBITDA declined by 3.6 per cent to INR3.65bn, while EBITDA per tonne fell by 5.6 per cent to INR675.

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Birla Corp sold 5.05Mt of cement during the quarter, maintaining capacity utilisation of 98 per cent. Cement revenue increased by 7.4 per cent to INR25.15bn, supported by higher trade sales in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.