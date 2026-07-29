Pioneer Cement Ltd announced its annual financial results for the year ended June 30, 2026, showing significant improvements in profitability and revenue growth today. The Board of Directors, meeting in Lahore, approved the audited accounts and authorised an investment of up to PKR4bn as loans or advances to Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCFL), its holding company, under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017.

According to a statement posted on PSX, revenue rose to PKR38.58bn (US$139m), up from PKR33.31bn in FY2025, while profit after taxation surged to PKR6.59bn, compared with PKR4.88bn last year. The company reported an operating profit of PKR10.34bn, reflecting improved margins and cost efficiencies.

Pioneer Cement's board did not recommend any dividend or bonus/right shares for the year. The approved investment in MLCFL will be extended for one year, from 18 September 2026 to 17 September 2027, at a markup rate of one per cent above three-month KIBOR or the company’s average borrowing cost, whichever is higher.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pioneer Cement is scheduled for 15 September 2026, in Lahore.

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Additionally, PIOC continues to post solid results, with encouraging revenue growth and expanding gross margins despite cost pressures from elevated fuel prices. With new management in place following MLCF’s takeover, experts expect synergies to emerge over the short to medium term as MLCF applies its expertise in pet coke and biofuels to PIOC’s fuel mix, according to a report by IMS Research.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan