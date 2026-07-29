The Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has launched a new implementation strategy to accelerate the decarbonisation of the country's cement industry under its Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap.

The initiative, entitled The NEXT Chapter to Net Zero 2050, is based on five strategic pillars covering policy, low-carbon technologies, energy transition, the circular economy, and digitalisation and artificial intelligence. The association said the strategy aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Thailand's cement sector while reducing CO 2 emissions.

TCMA added that it will continue to develop its Saraburi Sandbox initiative as a pilot low-carbon city, demonstrating new technologies and policy mechanisms before their wider deployment across Thailand and the region.

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Mr Surachai Nimlaor, Chairman of TCMA, stated that "The NEXT Chapter" represents a critical inflection point for the industry, guided by the principle of being "competitive, growth-oriented, and low-carbon."