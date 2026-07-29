Titan America reported revenue of US$470.6m in the second quarter of 2026, up 9.6 per cent from US$429.2m in the year-ago period, supported by the acquisition of Keystone Cement and stronger trading in its Mid-Atlantic business. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.3 per cent to US$100.7m, while net income declined 15.4 per cent to US$43.3m.

The company said approximately US$20m of quarterly revenue was contributed by Keystone, which it acquired earlier this year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue growth was driven by higher aggregates and concrete block sales volumes and increased ready-mix concrete prices. Strong performance in the Mid-Atlantic region offset lower earnings in Florida, where results were affected by an extended maintenance outage at the Pennsuco cement plant and temporary cement import supply chain disruptions.

President and CEO Bill Zarkalis said the Mid-Atlantic business had delivered "strong commercial and operating performance," while integration of Keystone remained on schedule, with targeted annual run-rate synergies of at least US$30m by 2029.

Advertisement

Following the Keystone acquisition, Titan America updated its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects high single-digit revenue growth compared with 2025, while forecasting a modest decline in adjusted EBITDA margin reflecting Keystone's lower initial margin contribution.