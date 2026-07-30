LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC has reported a modest increase in revenue but a decline in profit for 1H2026, according to its unaudited consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period ended 30 June.

The company’s revenue rose to BDT15.44bn (US$125.6m), up from BDT14.98bn in the same period last year. However, higher production costs and reduced operating income led to a lower gross profit of BDT4.03bn, compared to BDT 4.37bn in 2025.

Operating profit stood at BDT2.64bn, down from BDT2.97bn a year earlier. Despite a reduction in finance costs and an increase in finance income, profit before tax fell to BDT 2.76bn, while net profit for the period declined to BDT2.17bn, from BDT2.36bn in the previous year.

The results reflect ongoing cost pressures in the construction materials sector, even as LafargeHolcim Bangladesh continues to maintain strong revenue momentum through its cement and aggregates operations.

Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, said in a media statement that the company's performance reflects its strong brand equity and ability to adapt through innovation and pricing discipline.

He highlighted decisive measures to protect margins from rising gas tariffs and market volatility, including a successful energy transition through Geocycle, its waste management arm, which co-processed nearly 21,000t of non-recyclable waste into alternative fuel.

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Despite expecting macroeconomic volatility to persist for the rest of the year, the company remains optimistic about sustaining its industry-leading margins.

Management highlighted specialised solution offerings, such as Holcim Water Protect and Coastal Guard, alongside the aggregates business, which has demonstrated significant volume growth and price momentum.

The Company operates cement and aggregates manufacturing plants at Chhatak under Sunamganj district, and three grinding plants near Dhaka and Khulna. The Company extracts and processes the basic raw material of limestone from the quarry in Meghalaya, India, owned by the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Limited. A 17km cross-border conveyor belt links the quarry with the cement plant for transportation of raw materials.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan