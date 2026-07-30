Dangote Cement reported group revenue of NGN2.51tn (US$1.64bn) in the first half of 2026, up 21.4 per cent from NGN2.07tn on the YoY period of 2025, supported by strong domestic demand and improved operational performance across its African businesses.

The Nigerian producer sold a total of 14.94Mt of cement during the six-month period, of which 9.70Mt was delivered in its home market. Nigerian operations generated revenue of NGN1.81tn, an increase of 25.2 per cent year-on-year, while its pan-African businesses contributed NGN775.35bn, up 13.7 per cent.

Group EBITDA benefited from the stronger performance, with Nigerian operations contributing NGN1.09tn and pan-African operations NGN136.57bn.

Gross profit increased by 30.5 per cent to NGN1.59tn, while operating profit rose by 30.7 per cent to NGN1.06tn. Profit before tax climbed 34.4 per cent to NGN981.39bn, reflecting lower finance costs, while net profit increased by 22.7 per cent to NGN638.53bn. Basic earnings per share rose by 24.3 per cent to NGN38.22.

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In the second quarter alone, Dangote Cement recorded revenue of NGN1.32tn, up 22.2 per cent YoY, while profit before tax increased by 34 per cent to NGN560.22bn.

Despite higher energy and logistics costs, the company said production cost increases remained below revenue growth, with fuel, power and haulage continuing to represent its largest operating expenses.