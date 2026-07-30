Kyrgyzstan's cement production increased by 40.4 per cent YoY to 2.4Mt in the first half of 2026, according to data from the country's National Statistical Committee.

Output reached 511,700t in June 2026, representing a 32.5 per cent increase compared with the same month of 2025.

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The growth was driven primarily by cement plants in the Chui region, where production rose by 49.6 per cent to 1.3Mt during the January-June period. As a result, the region accounted for 53.5 per cent of national cement production, up from 50.2 per cent in the first half of 2025.