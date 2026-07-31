Titan Group has upgraded its full-year 2026 guidance after reporting strong first-half results, supported by higher volumes, improved pricing and the contribution from recent acquisitions.

The Greece-based producer recorded sales of EUR1.42bn (US$1.64bn) in the first six months of 2026, up 6.9 per cent YoY, while EBITDA increased by 8.7 per cent to EUR312m. Net profit after taxes and minority interests rose to EUR153.2m, with cement volumes increasing by seven per cent to 9.5Mt.

The company said performance was underpinned by strong demand in Greece, Egypt and the US, together with the integration of three acquisitions completed during the period: Keystone Cement in the US, Traçim in Türkiye and Vracs de l'Estuaire in France. Higher energy costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East were largely offset by operational efficiencies and the company's Project Prime cost-saving programme.

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Marcel Cobuz, chairman of the Group Executive Committee, said the acquisitions had strengthened TITAN's position in key growth markets while supporting another period of profitable growth.

Looking ahead, Titan expects high single-digit sales growth and above-proportional EBITDA growth in 2026, driven by higher volumes, favourable pricing and the continued integration of its recent acquisitions. Capital expenditure is forecast to reach EUR300-350m, primarily supporting growth and strategic investment projects.