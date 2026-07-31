The Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has expanded its partnership with German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon technologies in Thailand's cement sector as part of the country's Net Zero 2050 strategy.

The collaboration was announced at the TCMA x GIZ Technical Conference 2026 in Bangkok, where delegates highlighted a shift from climate commitments to implementation. The partnership will focus on technology transfer, capacity building and access to green finance.

TCMA said its members are advancing the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap through greater production of low-carbon cement, improved energy efficiency, increased use of alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR) and renewable energy.

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The conference identified three priority technologies for reducing emissions from cement production: LC3, CCUS and AI, for process optimisation and energy efficiency.

TCMA Vice Chairman Nopadol Ramyarupa said the industry's next challenge would be to scale up decarbonisation while maintaining competitiveness.