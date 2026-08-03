Holcim has agreed to divest its business in the Philippines to China's Huaxin Building Materials in a transaction valued at US$807m.

Under the agreement, Huaxin will initially acquire a 67.62 per cent stake for US$527m. Holcim will then exit its remaining stake of approximately 31 per cent over the following three to five years through a mechanism that guarantees a minimum floor price of US$280m.

The staged transaction values Holcim's Philippine business at US$807m overall. Holcim added that it could receive additional proceeds if further value is created during the period before the disposal of its remaining holding.

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Completion of the initial sale remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The divestment of the majority stake is expected to complete in the first half of 2027.

The disposal forms part of Holcim's ongoing portfolio optimisation strategy, focusing on value creation and capital allocation across its global operations.