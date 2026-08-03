CRH reported higher revenues, earnings and margins in the second quarter of 2026, supported by positive pricing, favourable underlying demand and contributions from acquisitions.

The building materials group recorded revenues of US$10.8bn in the three months to 30 June, up six per cent from US$10.2bn in the same period of 2025. Net income increased 13 per cent to US$1.5bn, while adjusted EBITDA rose seven per cent to US$2.6bn.

The company said the improved performance reflected disciplined commercial execution, operational improvement initiatives and the contribution from acquisitions, despite an inflationary cost environment. Net income margin increased to 14 per cent from 13.1 per cent a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA margin edged up to 24.4 per cent from 24.1 per cent.

CRH continued its active portfolio management strategy during the quarter, completing three non-core divestments while investing US$1.4bn in 17 acquisitions during the year to date. In July, the company also announced an agreement to acquire US-based infrastructure products company Arcosa in a transaction valued at US$8.5bn, strengthening its position in the North American aggregates and critical infrastructure markets.

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Commenting on the results, CEO Jim Mintern said the group's scale, integrated portfolio and commercial execution had supported profit growth and margin expansion, while continued investment in acquisitions was enhancing the quality of the business.

Despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, CRH said underlying demand across its key markets remains encouraging and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance. The company continues to expect net income of US$3.9-4.1bn, adjusted EBITDA of US$8.1-8.5bn and diluted earnings per share of US$5.60-6.05.