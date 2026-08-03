CIMPOR Global Holdings has launched CIMPOR Energy, a new business dedicated to the development, production and commercialisation of advanced energy management and storage solutions. The company aims to build on CIMPOR's experience as a major industrial energy consumer by providing solutions that support the energy transition across industrial, commercial and utility-scale applications.

CIMPOR Energy's portfolio includes photovoltaic systems integrated with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery storage and a proprietary Energy Management System (EMS) that optimises electricity generation, storage and consumption in real time. The company said its modular systems are designed for residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as critical infrastructure and utility-scale projects.

Berkan Fidan, chairman of CIMPOR Energy, said the new business represents a natural extension of the group's industrial expertise and is intended to deliver energy optimisation, efficiency and resilience for customers.

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CIMPOR Energy said all of its hardware and software is developed and manufactured in Portugal, with research and development focused on artificial intelligence and next-generation battery technologies. The company added that it has already deployed more than 32MWh of energy storage capacity across CIMPOR's industrial facilities in 10 countries on four continents, providing a platform for expansion into the Portuguese and wider European markets.