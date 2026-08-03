Cementir Holding reported lower first-half earnings after exceptionally adverse weather conditions in Europe and Türkiye weighed on volumes during the first quarter, although the group said trading improved significantly in the second quarter and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Group revenue increased by 0.2 per cent YoY to EUR798.1m in the first half of 2026, while EBITDA fell 5.5 per cent to EUR163.9m and net profit declined 15.7 per cent to EUR62m. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the effects of hyperinflation and the valuation of non-industrial real estate in Türkiye, revenue slipped 1.7 per cent to EUR793.7m and EBITDA decreased 10.4 per cent to EUR153.6m. Cement and clinker sales volumes fell 2.9 per cent to 5Mt, although they increased 1.4 per cent on a constant-perimeter basis excluding the disposal of Kars Cimento.

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The group said a recovery in the second quarter saw cement volumes rise 3.4 per cent on a constant-perimeter basis, with non-GAAP revenue increasing 5.3 per cent and non-GAAP EBITDA up 12.9 per cent. Growth was driven by stronger performances in Egypt, Belgium and North America, offsetting weaker trading in Türkiye.