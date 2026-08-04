Raysut Cement Company SAOG has informed the Muscat Stock Exchange that its Board of Directors, by a Circular Resolution dated 29 July 2026, approved the appointment of Tharawat Energy & Mining SPC, a wholly owned subsidiary, to manage the quarries of Raysut Cement Company SAOG and its subsidiaries.

The decision aligns with the Group’s strategic objective to centralise quarry management, enhance operational efficiency, and maximise value creation from its mining assets.

Under the resolution, Tharawat Energy & Mining SPC will oversee quarry operations, including planning, licensing, coordination with authorities, and the development of the Group’s mining resources, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

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This appointment is expected to promote best industry practices and strengthen the Group’s long-term operational performance.