Pakistan saw cement despatches increase by 6.02 per cent in July 2026. Total cement despatches for the month were 4.476Mt, against 4.222Mt in the same month of the last fiscal year. According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry in July were 3.771 Mt, compared with 3.215 Mt in Jul-25, an increase of 17-28 per cent. Exports, on the other hand, declined sharply by 29.95 per cent, with volumes falling from 1.007Mt in July 25 to 705,341 t in Jul-26.

Zones dispatches

In July 2026, North-based cement mills dispatched 3.092Mt of cement, up 9.46 per cent from 2.825Mt in July 25. South-based mills dispatched 1.383Mt of cement in Jul-26, 0.095 per cent lower than the 1.1397Mt dispatched in July 2025.

North-based cement mills dispatched 3.092Mt of cement to domestic markets in Jul-26, up 19.25 per cent from 2.593Mt in Jul-25. South-based mills dispatched 678,678t of cement to local markets in Jul-26, 9.97 per cent higher than the 621,621t dispatched in Jul-25.

Compared with exports of 231,231t from North-based mills in Jul-25, there were no exports in July-26. Exports from South fell 8.98 per cent to 705,705t in July-26, from 774,774t in the same month last year.

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APCMA demands

A spokesman for APCMA said that local uptake could be further boosted if the government reduces duties and taxes on cement, which would benefit end consumers. Cement is not a luxury item but an essential commodity for the masses. Heavy rains are affecting most parts of the country, and the government should provide necessary relief for the rehabilitation of the affected areas, he added.

Expert comments

Additionally, AKD Securities Limited's Usama Rauf comments that the improvement was led by domestic demand, supported by a continuous recovery in construction activity, (i) subsidised financing by the government, (ii) improving income levels, and (iii) the realisation of pent-up demand. Meanwhile, exports declined 30 per cent YoY to 0.7Mt as a result of a 9 per cent YoY decline in South exports to 0.7Mt and the absence of North exports amid the prolonged Afghan border closure.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan