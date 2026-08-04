Cement dispatches in Colombia advanced 8.9 per cent to 1.062Mt in June 2026 from 0.975Mt in June 2025, according to DANE, the national statistics agency. The upswing was seen particularly in the bagged cement market, which expanded by 11.9 per cent, while bulk cement sales saw a 2.8 per cent uptick.

The wholesale sector increased its off take by 12.2 per cent YoY while sales to ready-mix concrete companies grew by 8.5 per cent YoY. However, dispatches to construction companies and contractors were down 4.9 per cent YoY in June 2026.

Domestic production increased 4.3 per cent YoY to 1.144Mt in June 2026 from 1.097Mt.

First half of 2026

In the January-June 2026 period the country’s cement market expanded by 5.9 per cent YoY to 6.397Mt from 6.042Mt. The gain was almost entirely attributed to an increase in bagged cement as dispatches rose by 8.5 per cent. Bulk cement dispatches saw a muted growth at 0.1 per cent YoY.

Deliveries to the wholesale sector expanded by 9.9 per cent while ready-mix concrete companies increased their off-take by 2.6 per cent YoY. Dispatches to construction companies and contractors declined by 5.4 per cent YoY.

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In terms of Colombia’s domestic markets, the Bogotá market contracted by 5.3 per cent YoY in the 1H26, but in Antioquia sales edged up by 1.1 per cent. Valle del Cauca and Cundinamarca saw a 2.9 and 2.5 per cent YoY decline, respectively. Robust growth was reported in Atlántico, where sales were up 11.3 per cent YoY – a similar rate to Santander, where sales increased by 13.8 per cent. Dispatches increased by 8.2 per cent in Bolívar, while the Nariño market saw Colombia’s largest rate of growth at 25.9 per cent.

Cement output from domestic plants by 4.1 per cent YoY to 6.397Mt from 6.042Mt.