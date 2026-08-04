Sumitomo Osaka Cement reported an 87 per cent YoY increase in consolidated ordinary profit to JPY3.59bn (US$24.4m) in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2027, reflecting a strong start to the year.

The result represents 83.5 per cent of the company's first-half ordinary profit forecast of JPY4.3bn, well above its five-year average rate of progress of 61.7 per cent.

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The company also reported an improvement in its operating profit margin, which increased to 6.2 per cent in the April-June quarter from 3.4 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.