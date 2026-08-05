Thailand's Siam Cement Group (SCG) has reaffirmed its commitment to carbon neutrality, positioning low-carbon products and clean energy investments as key drivers of long-term competitiveness.

Speaking at the Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok, SCG President and CEO Thammasak Sethaudom said sustainability should be treated as a business strategy rather than an environmental obligation. He highlighted the company's low-carbon cement, renewable energy and digitalisation initiatives, including increased use of alternative fuels, AI and automation to improve operational efficiency.

SCG said its low-carbon cement offers comparable performance to conventional products at a similar price, helping to accelerate market adoption.

The company also noted that Thailand's expansion of its green taxonomy to include construction and manufacturing supports the country's target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

1H26 results

SCG also reported stronger financial results for 1H26, with adjusted cash EBITDA rising 35 per cent YoY to THB42.9bn (US$1.3bn). Sales revenue increased to THB259.6bn, while profit for the period reached THB17.8bn, reflecting improved performance across its cement-building materials, chemicals and packaging businesses.

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The company attributed the results to cost management, business restructuring, greater use of clean energy, expansion of high-value-added products and increased deployment of robotics and AI across its ASEAN operations.