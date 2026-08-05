PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia Tbk has joined the World Cement Association (WCA) as a corporate member.

Majority-owned by PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SIG), the company operates four integrated cement plants with a combined production capacity of 14.86Mta, alongside ready-mix concrete, aggregates and waste management businesses.

Solusi Bangun Indonesia said it aims to reduce CO 2 emissions by 29 per cent by 2030, process more than 1.5Mt of waste annually into alternative fuels and raw materials, and continue investing in low-carbon cement production and circular economy initiatives.

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WCA CEO Philippe Richart said the company would bring valuable experience in sustainable cement production to the association's global membership, while Solusi Bangun Indonesia President Director Rizki Kresno Edhie Hambali said joining the WCA would strengthen international collaboration on decarbonisation and sustainable construction.