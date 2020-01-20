Connected manufacturing

Published 20 January 2020

The abundant and growing quantity of operational data and events collected in real time opens the door for improvements across the cement manufacturing process instead of only in specific areas. Operational data from existing devices and sensors that support automation and control systems can help increase asset availability, reduce energy costs and improve process efficiency. However, this is just the start of the potential offered to the industry by new technologies based on operational data. By Martin Provencher and Perry Zalevsky, OSIsoft, USA.

It is no secret cement manufacturers are enacting digital transformation strategies. However, while companies are spending millions of dollars on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, many organisations are failing to realise the value of that investment. According to McKinsey, a mere 16 per cent succeed and reach digital transformation goals. Why? Because the value of data is only found in subsequent insights. To realise value, manufacturers must turn data into intelligence – and intelligence happens in real time.

