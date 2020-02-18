Medcem's Tunisian investment

Published 18 February 2020

Hanacem Tunisia is a subsidiary of Medcem Global, the sole cement and clinker exporting company for Turkey-based Eren Holding. To support export operations Medcem constructed the Hanacem grinding plant in Gabès, Tunisia, given that the country serves as a regional hub and platform to north African target markets. By Hanacem Tunisia, Tunisia.

Medcem’s integrated flagship cement facility is situated in the province of Mersin, Turkey. With a capacity of 11,500tpd, it is the largest single-line production plant in the country and in Europe. Clinker and cement production from the factory is exported to various countries from parent company Eren Holding’s Medcem port, which is connected to the factory through conveying systems for efficiency.

