Krasnoyarsk’s burner exchange

Published 24 February 2020

The burner system of Line 5 at the Krasnoyarsk cement plant in Siberia has been retrofitted from a direct-firing to a state-of-the-art indirect-firing system, courtesy of KHD Humboldt Wedag. The burner exchange project, primarily implemented to meet tighter emission regulations, yields further potential benefits for this wet-process plant. By Vladimir Afanasin, Krasnoyarskiy Cement, Russia, Victor Kravchenko, Sibcemstroi, Russia, and Alex Knoch and Wilhelm Wenzel, KHD Humboldt Wedag, Germany.

The Krasnoyarsk cement plant is located within the city limits of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia. It consists of three kilns with a combined capacity of 662,000tpa. The wet-process Kiln Line 5 is 4 x 150m with a clinker capacity of 804tpd.

Until 2018 thermal energy was supplied by a direct-fired ball mill burner system. The replacement of this burner system was imminent due to more rigorous emission regulations, particularly NO x , which could not be met with the existing burner.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login