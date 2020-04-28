Digital bricks and mortar

Published 28 April 2020

Digital transformation has been a key area of value creation for Mexican building materials major Cemex. Its trailblazing digital solutions include a customer-centric suite of services, the transformation of its truck fleet management and investing in innovative start-ups to foster the construction revolution. By German Carmona, NEORIS, Mexico.

To obtain and secure a competitive advantage, manufacturers are compelled to creatively bring their digital assets and ideas to the market effectively. Companies leading the building materials industry have proactively established practices that can serve as inspiration for companies seeking to up their game in a digitally enabled space.

