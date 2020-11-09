From WHRPG to EfW
As cement plants search for ways to reduce their carbon footprint, waste heat recovery power generation (WHRPG) systems are becoming more popular. The use of biomass also provides potential as an energy-from-waste (EfW) solution to produce electrical power. Developments in WHRPG and biomass/EfW power generation systems are discussed below, including new technologies for energy saving and environmental load reduction. By Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Japan.
In recent years waste heat recovery power generation (WHRPG) technology has been adopted in many regions to reduce CO2 emissions by the global cement industry.
In addition, there is an increasing demand in the European market for energy-from-waste (EfW) systems using solid recovered fuels (SRF) as an alternative to fossil fuel. This demand is expected to increase in the Asia-Pacific.