Tripling the lifetime of lining

Published 11 January 2021

A Vietnamese cement plant has more than tripled the lifetime of the refractory lining in its cooler bull nose by using a precast modular lining from HASLE Refractories. Abrasion and alkali attacks have been reduced significantly, while the solution is also extremely resistant to coating. By HASLE Refractories A/S, Denmark.

A 5000tpd cement plant in Vietnam, running on 70 per cent coal and 30 per cent AFR, was having problems with short refractory life in its cooler bull nose. With a lifetime of no more than 8-12 months, the cement plant had to reline its cooler bull nose after each campaign. Relining the area not only required many manhours and materials but also took up valuable production time. To minimise downtime, the cement factory was looking for a longer-lasting refractory solution for its cooler bull nose.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login