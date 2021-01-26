ESP morphs into bag filter

Published 26 January 2021

When electrostatic precipitators are unable to meet tighter emission regulations, it can be more economical to modify them to bag filters rather than replace them with a new bag filter. Gorco SA highlights the key points to consider. By Eduardo Sauto, Gorco SA, Spain.

Increasingly strict environmental emissions legislation has been a key driver behind the development of advances in gas filtration technology. In the cement industry, bag filters are considered state-of-the-art gas filtration systems as their performance and durability surpasses electrostatic precipitator (ESP) technology.

