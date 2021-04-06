JK White Cement’s journey of continual improvement

Published 06 April 2021

Producing white clinker and white cement requires the right raw materials, proper homogenisation, the right fuel and optimal plant process conditions. The JK White Cement plant in Gotan, India, is committed to maintaining stringent quality parameters batch after batch thanks to its journey of continual improvement. By Niranjan Mishra, JK White Cement, India.

JK White Cement, a division of JK Cement Ltd, enjoys a presence in India and is the country’s leading producer of white cement and wall putty. The company is the second-largest white cement manufacturer in India, with a capacity of 610,000tpa. Its products are sold in 43 countries around the globe. With its plants in India and Fujairah, UAE, JK Cement has become the third-largest producer of white cement globally and is presently operating at its lowest energy requirements with the highest level of productivity.

