Optimised fuel metering for Solnhofer Portland Zement

Published 05 October 2021

As a result of the increased use of substitute fuels at Solnhofer Portland Zement’s plant in Germany, the existing pulverised coal dosing system was increasingly reaching its limits both in terms of range and dosing accuracy. Furthermore, it was foreseeable that the fly ash used for dusting the animal meal would no longer be available. Therefore, the cement producer decided to carry out a complex conversion of its fuel dosing system. By Intercem Engineering, Germany.

In November 2019 Solnhofer Portland Zement GmbH, based in Germany, commissioned Intercem with the engineering, planning and installation of two new pulverised coal feeders. The existing fuel metering system was scanned by laser system. Based on this, the new dosing units, steel construction, platforms and conveying lines were planned. As with a similar previous order, the special requirements for pulverised coal feeders – in terms of dosing range and accuracy – were adapted. The silo lining in stainless steel, the steel construction and the design of the pneumatic conveying lines were to be created according to the latest findings. Project assembly was coordinated so that the various assembly sections ensured continuous kiln operation.

Targets for the conversion of the fuel metering system

The aim of the project was to install a new pulverised coal dosing system in connection with the future replacement of fly ash with pulverised coal for the dusting of animal meal. The conversion was to be carried out during kiln operations without affecting the use of the available fuels.

