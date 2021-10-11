Keeping Austria’s air clean

Published 11 October 2021

Rather than a traditional pulse-jet cleaning system, Rohrdorfer Zement opted for a state-of-the-art SWAP-based dust removal system to replace the existing kiln and raw mill electrostatic precipitator at its Gmunden plant in Austria. The system is currently under construction and scheduled to come online later this year. By CTP Team, Italy.

In 2020 Rohrdorfer Zement decided to replace the existing kiln and raw mill electrostatic precipitator (ESP) at its Gmunden plant in Austria. The contract was awarded to Italy-based CTP Team, which was given the brief to keep the existing footprint, foundations and supports. CTP is currently installing its Sonic Wave Acceleration Pulse (SWAP) technology as the centrepiece of the new dedusting facility. The project is expected to be commissioned in the 1H21.

